Curfews ordered in Florence, Marion counties

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials ordered curfews in Florence and Marion counties Saturday.

According to a news release from the Florence County Emergency Management Department, the curfew comes in response to rainfall that has caused widespread flooding. It will take effect at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain in place until 7 a.m. Sunday. Exceptions to the curfew include essential public safety and medical employees and essential industry staff.

According to Marion County Emergency Management, a nighttime curfew was instituted beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday due to potential safety concerns posed in the county.

