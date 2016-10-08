Georgetown County issues 8 p.m. curfew

A curfew will take effect at 8 p.m. in Georgetown County until 7 a.m. (Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A curfew will take effect at 8 p.m. in Georgetown County until 7 a.m Sunday.

According to a news release, the curfew comes in response to widespread power outages, dangerous raod conditions and other safety concerns. The curfew covers the City of Georgetown, the Town of Pawleys Island and the Town of Andrews, as well as unincorporated areas of the county.

Residents should remain indoors during the designated time period, except for a medical emergency or in cases in which it is necessary to travel to work. If you must leave home, be sure to take identification, proof of residency and proof of employment if you are going to work.

There will be increased law enforcement presence and residents in violation of the curfew will be stopped.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.