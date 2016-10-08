National Guard helps Midway Fire crews to extinguish fire at Litchfield by the Sea

Crews with Midway Fire Rescue are responding to a fire at Marsh Villas at Litchfield by the Sea in Pawleys Island. (Source: Midway Fire Rescue)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Marsh Villas at Litchfield by the Sea in Pawleys Island Saturday afternoon.

Chief Doug Eggiman said damage was limited to two buildings and four units. Flooding, up to five feet deep at one point, hampered crews from reaching the fire. The National Guard helped with the use of one of its special vehicles, arriving within 10 minutes of being requested. A Midway firetruck sustained damage from floodwaters.

Firefighters worked the scene for about 90 minutes. An investigation into the cause of the fire probably won't start until at least Monday, after conditions have settled down and demand for emergency responders has decreased.

"Thank goodness we had the National Guard here," Eggiman said. "They were really invaluable in responding to this incident."

No injuries were reported.

