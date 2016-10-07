Coast RTA to suspend Horry County evacuation efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Coast RTA announced Friday morning it will suspend shuttle services as part of the evacuation effort from Zones B and C at noon, and Zone A at 2 p.m.

Efforts began Thursday when SC Governor Haley issued an executive evacuation order of Horry and Georgetown counties. Coast RTA evacuated more than 150 residents to local shelters.

Evacuation orders for residents in Zone A remain in effect until the Governor rescinds them.

Coast RTA will initiate re-entry efforts after the storm with 20 hurricane evacuation bus stops along the Grand Strand throughout Zones A, B and C.

During evacuation, all rides end at officially designated emergency shelters. Look for temporary blue and white hurricane evacuation bus stop signs. Coast RTA offers free transportation to anyone needing a ride to shelters or reentering following the storm.

Zone A bus stop/pick-up locations include:

Food Lion Little River - 3379 East Highway 9

North Myrtle Beach High School - 3760 Sea Mountain Hwy

Roses North Myrtle Beach - 3500 South Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Mall (formerly Colonial Mall) - 10177 N Kings Highway

Food Lion Myrtle Beach - 7631 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Inlet Square Mall - 12125 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet (Bus shelter at old K-Mart)

Myrtle Beach Transfer Center - 10th Avenue North & N Oak Street

Gator Hole Plaza - 550 N Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach

Walmart Garden City - 545 Garden City Connector

“As Hurricane Matthew draws closer, weather conditions will deteriorate, especially in the last 12 hours before the hurricane hits. It’s not safe for the residents, our staff nor the buses to be on the streets evacuating residents during that time. Timing is critical in using transportation to the local shelters,” said Coast RTA General Manager Brian Piascik. “Coast RTA stands ready to initiate our re-entry transportation services once the Governor rescinds her order and the County activates re-entry for residents.”

Return trips only stop at hurricane shelter evacuation designated pick-up points. Coast RTA asks passengers to limit themselves to one bag per person plus bedding. Find a list of evacuation/shelter tips here.

For those with special needs, call SCDHEC at 843-915-8804. Call Coast RTA customer service at 843-488-0865 for the latest updates on bus service during Hurricane Matthew.

