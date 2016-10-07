Airlines cancel several flights to and from MYR due to Hurricane Matthew

About 25 flights to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled Friday morning. (Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport website)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you were planning take a flight from Myrtle Beach Friday, you could be facing a change of plans. About 25 flights to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled Friday morning.

According to MYR’s website, the statuses of 13 arrivals and 12 departures were listed as “canceled” as of 6 a.m.

Here is a list those canceled arrivals:

Spirit Airlines flight from Boston scheduled for 7:18 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Atlantic City scheduled for 7:58 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Philadelphia scheduled for 9:20 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago scheduled for 10:02 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Baltimore scheduled for 11:52 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from New York scheduled for 1:42 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit scheduled for 1:54 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Cleveland scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Niagara Falls scheduled for 3:46 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Latrobe scheduled for 4:24 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from New York scheduled for 8:46 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale for 9:49 p.m.

American Airlines flight from Charlotte scheduled for 11:38 p.m.

Here is a list of canceled departures:

Spirit Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale scheduled for 7:58 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to New York scheduled for 9:08 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Philadelphia scheduled for 10 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Niagara Falls scheduled for 11:11 a.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Latrobe scheduled for 12:39 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to New York scheduled for 2:37 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Chicago scheduled for 2:44 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Cleveland scheduled for 4:40 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Detroit scheduled for 5:03 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Baltimore scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Atlantic City scheduled for 9:36 p.m.

Spirit Airlines flight to Boston scheduled for 10:39 p.m.

MYR said advised potential passengers to check with their airlines before coming to the airport.

