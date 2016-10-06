Horry County residents can reclaim stray pets Friday

The Horry County Animal Care Center announced Thursday morning it will open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. for people to reclaim pets picked up as strays. (Source: Mandy Noell)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center announced Thursday morning it will open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. for people to reclaim pets picked up as strays.

According to a news release, the HCACC advises evacuees to either take their pets with them or make arrangements for them to be taken care of outside the evacuation zone.

HCACC is located at 1923 Industrial Park Road in Conway.

HCACC cannot accept drop-offs at this time. It has transferred about 40 pets that would have otherwise been up for adoption. Those pets went to rescues outside of the potential impact areas.

See a list of adoptable pets and those that have been brought in as strays visit the Horry County Animal Care Center’s web page.

