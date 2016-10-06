Hurricane Warnings issued for the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Horry and Georgetown counties are under a Hurricane Warning. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions (winds of 74+ mph) are possible in the next 36 hours.

Tropical storm force winds of 40 to 60 mph are expected along the beaches with isolated hurricane force gusts are possible starting overnight tonight and through the entire day tomorrow.

View the latest Hurricane Matthew forecast from the First Alert Weather Team here.

