MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic about 500 miles NE of Puerto Rico and moving to the northwest at 8 mph. Winds are at 50 mph and little change in strength over the next few days is expected. Nicole doesn't pose a threat to the United States, however Bermuda could be impacted.