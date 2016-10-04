Tropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic

Nicole Track Nicole Track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic about 500 miles NE of Puerto Rico and moving to the northwest at 8 mph. Winds are at 50 mph and little change in strength over the next few days is expected. Nicole doesn't pose a threat to the United States, however Bermuda could be impacted.

Powered by Frankly