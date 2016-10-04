AFTER: Re-entry and debris removal after a disaster

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County has a re-entry process and debris removal guide for after a hurricane or other disaster strikes.

As of Wednesday, September 6, it is still too early to know whether Hurricane Irma will have a significant impact on our area. The intent of this information is not to panic residents, but to inform them so they are prepared in event of a major hurricane strike.

Re-Entry

Below is a detailed break-down of the county’s re-entry process, from the county’s Emergency Management Department disaster guide:

The Horry County Hurricane Re-Entry process is designed to promote and facilitate the timely re-entry of its residents.

Re-Entry will only be allowed after public officials determine that a certain level of safety has been achieved. Keep in mind that there may be isolated areas within the County which may remain closed for safety precautions.

Residents (Owners/Tenants) and Business (Essential Personnel)

Residents and business owners will be allowed Immediate access Into the area once It is DEEMED SAFE. Law enforcement officers may establish checkpoints during re-entry. Returning residents, essential employees and business owners will be required to show proper identification, Including driver's license, company ID cards, or documents showing ownership/rental of business.

If your business is in an evacuation zone you can start planning now for the re-entry of essential employees by reviewing the Horry County Re-Entry Plan at emd.horrycounty.org.

In cases where an address on a driver's license does not correspond to the area being entered, other documents such as utility bills, mortgage deeds, property tax documents, and car registrations will be accepted at established checkpoints.

Remember, re-entry could be a slow process and people are asked to remain patient and to use caution when returning to the area.

Debris Removal

Horry County does not provide daily curbside pickup, however, after a major debris generating hurricane, the County may consider curbside pickup of residential debris. Should curbside pickup be initiated, the above graphic illustrates the proper way in which to sort debris.

After a hurricane. residents can remove storm related debris themselves by taking it to any of the Horry County Solid Waste Authority's Recycling Convenience Centers.

Residents who live within the limits of an incorporated municipality (such as Myrtle Beach), should contact their local Public Works Department for debris removal procedures.

For recycling center locations or more Information, please contact the Horry County Solid Waste Authority at 843-347-1651 or their website at www.solidwasteauthority.com

Business Tips

Our community's economic capability after a disaster relies heavily upon how quickly area businesses can reopen. Here are some tips to help you plan:

Assess your risk internally and externally Know your operations Know your IT capabilities and back up your data Prepare your supply chain Prepare your employees Create a crisis communications plan Assemble emergency supplies Identify an alternate location Know your insurance coverage and finances Test your plan

For more information, visit www.ready.gov/business-continuity-planning-suite or www.disastersafety.org.

Safety after a hurricane

Below are tips for staying safe after turning home, from the Horry County EMD:

Do not touch fallen or low-hanging electrical wires:

Avoid puddles with wires in or near them

Do not touch trees, cars or other objects in contact with power lines

Be especially cautious in the dark

Avoid flooded areas:

Low lying areas, canals, ditches and streams

Do not attempt to drive in flooded areas - the depth of the water and the condition of the road is not always obvious

Moving water is especially dangerous

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers

Do not operate charcoal grills, propane camping stoves or generators indoors

Do not confront looters and persons with guns and other weapons – call the appropriate authorities

If you discover bodies - do not touch or move them - call the appropriate authorities

Wash your hands often using clean water and soap

Check your home

More tips from the Horry County EMD on what to do when you return home:

Look for cracks in roof, foundation, walls, etc.

Check for loose or slippery boards

Thoroughly check for broken gas lines before turning on gas service

Thoroughly check for broken or exposed electrical wiring before switching on electrical service

Check with professional heating/AC company before switching on central air conditioning. Flood water (especially salt water) is corrosive to the compressor/heat pump (outside unit).

Contact your home owners insurance agent - take pictures for insurance purposes

Throw out moldy items that are porous (rotten wood, carpet padding, fabric furniture, etc)

Water safety

This information comes from the Horry County EMD:

Drinking water:

Boil and purify water thoroughly if you suspect it may be contaminated

Check with local authorities before using tap water

Use bottled water if possible

Help after a hurricane

These tips also from the Horry County EMD:

Emotional recovery (physical and emotional) is very important:

Shock, fear and disbelief are frequent emotions right after a disaster

Anger, moodiness, and depression are normal reactions in the days, weeks and months after a disaster

Children are especially vulnerable to emotional reactions

Seek assistance from family, friends and professionals

Contact professional contractors for repairing homes – check references (not everyone offering repair services is qualified or licensed)

Check with local authorities (and radio & TV stations) for disaster recovery assistance services:

Professional and volunteer agencies

Financial

Grants

Loans

Legal

Temporary housing

Job loss

