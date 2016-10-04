Know your evacuation zone and routes

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.More >>
The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.
Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Emergency responders are at the Myrtle Beach State Park after calls came in of a missing kite boarder.More >>
Emergency responders are at the Myrtle Beach State Park after calls came in of a missing kite boarder.More >>
Myrtle Beach businessman Tony K. Cox has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as an interim commissioner for the South Carolina Department of Transportation following the resignation Thursday of the previous commissioner.More >>
Myrtle Beach businessman Tony K. Cox has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as an interim commissioner for the South Carolina Department of Transportation following the resignation Thursday of the previous commissioner.More >>
Friday, June 23 was Pet Sitters International’s 19th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.More >>
Friday, June 23 was Pet Sitters International’s 19th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day.More >>
A man told Myrtle Beach police he was on his way home from Denny’s when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took his money and said, “Thank you.”More >>
A man told Myrtle Beach police he was on his way home from Denny’s when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took his money and said, “Thank you.”More >>
Krispy Kreme is opening a new location near Carolina Forest on Tuesday, July 11, and the first 100 guests will receive free doughnuts for a year!More >>
Krispy Kreme is opening a new location near Carolina Forest on Tuesday, July 11, and the first 100 guests will receive free doughnuts for a year!More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
Zola the gorilla has pretty mean dance moves and showed off his skills at the Dallas Zoo.More >>
Zola the gorilla has pretty mean dance moves and showed off his skills at the Dallas Zoo.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>