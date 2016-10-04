Know your evacuation zone and routes

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The county has established three evacuation zones and several routes for quickly evacuating in the event of a hurricane or other emergency.

View detailed information on disaster planning in the county’s complete online disaster guide here.

Evacuation Zones

See a searchable, interactive map of the Horry County evacuation zones and routes here. Download a printable version here.

The three evacuation zones, as described by the county, are:

Evacuation areas for ZONE A include:

All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with US 17

All areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line

Also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.

Evacuation areas for ZONE B include:

Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive

Longwood Plantation (Blackmoor) to the Waccamaw River

Residents/Businesses in Zone A

Also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.

Evacuation areas for ZONE C include:

Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544

South of Brown's Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814

All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90

Residents/Businesses in Zone A and Zone B

Also includes all flood prone areas along Waccamaw River and Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.

Evacuation Routes:

Below is an in-depth description of evacuation routes for each area of Horry County that could be impacted by a hurricane, from the county’s disaster guide:

North Myrtle Beach and northward: Evacuees from north of Briarcliffe Acres will take SC 9 north to 1-95 and beyond.

Briarcliffe Acres south to Myrtle Beach 10th Avenue North: Evacuees in Briarcliffe Acres south to 10th Avenue North will take SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to US 501 to Marlon. In Marion, they may then take US 76 to Florence to access 1-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access 1-95 northbound.

Myrtle Beach, from 10th Avenue North south to the Myrtle Beach International Airport: Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach area south of 10th Avenue North and north of the Myrtle Beach International Airport will take US 50l to Conway. They may then take US 378 to Columbia or continue on US 501 to Marion. In Marion they may then take US 76 to Florence to access 1-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access 1-95 northbound.

Myrtle Beach International Airport southward through Surfside Beach: Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach International Airport south through Surfside Beach will take SC S44 to US 501 to Conway. They may then take US 378 to Columbia or continue on US 501 to Marion. In Marion they may then take US 76 to Florence to access 1-9S southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.

Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay: Evacuees from Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay will take US 17 south through Georgetown. They will then take US S21 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia. Alternatively, they may take US 17 south to US 701 in Georgetown to SC 51 to US 378 at Kingsburg.

When evacuating, ALWAYS TAKE A ROAD MAP WITH YOU! Be aware that law enforcement and the South Carolina National Guard may be posted along evacuation routes to assist you. If you deviate from the primary evacuation route, you may experience delays and you may be rerouted back to the primary route.

*Residents in Evacuation Zone C should utilize the closest available evacuation route to safely evacuate the area.

Lane Reversals:

When an evacuation order is issued, lane reversals will be instituted automatically for two sections of US Highway 501; US Highway 501 from SC 544 to SC 378 and US 501 from SC 22 to the US 501/SC 576 split in Marion. Once you get into a lane reversal pattern, you will not be able to get back out.

NEVER ENTER A LANE REVERSAL PATTERN UNLESS DIRECTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT!

Outside the Zone

According to the county’s disaster guide:

If you do not live in an evacuation zone, you should be prepared to be self-sufficient for up to two weeks after a hurricane.

Stay tuned to local radio or television for weather forecasts and updates. It is also a good idea to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand.

Develop and practice your Family Emergency Plan and have your Disaster Kit stocked.

Make sure you know how to shut off electricity, gas and water at the main switches.

Make plans to protect your property ahead of time. Remember, tape does NOT prevent windows from breaking!

Consider creating a home inventory by videotaping or taking pictures of your home and belongings and storing it in a safe place.

EMERGENCY OFFICIALS ARE THE BEST SOURCE OF INFORMATION! FOLLOW ALL INSTRUCTIONS BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE EMERGENCY!

Note that once winds reach 60 miles her hour, the following will occur, according to the county:

All public safety operations in the field will cease once the winds reach a sustained speed of 60 miles per hour. These conditions are too risky to the safety of law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel. If you have a life threatening emergency, call 911; operators will be available to answer your call and to dispatch assistance as conditions permit. For non-life threatening emergencies and storm related information, however, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be operational and able to provide information as long as the communications network remains operational. Remember, waiting to leave may not only jeopardize your life but also the lives of others. Once the wind speed is below 60 miles per hour and conditions improve, public safety crews will once again respond to emergency calls.

If You Do Not Evacuate During a Hurricane

If you find yourself in a situation where you must endure the storm; below are some actions you may consider to ensure your safety.

Stay inside during the storm and away from windows and glass doors. Do not be fooled if there is a lull; it could be the eye of the storm passing over.

If flooding threatens your home, turn off electricity at the main breaker.

If you lose power, turn off major appliances such as the air conditioner and water heater to reduce damage.

Do not go outside to see "what the wind feels like." It is too easy to be hit by flying debris.

Stay tuned to your NOAA weather radio and local media outlets. Have your spare batteries close by.

Do not use electrical appliances, including your computer and avoid using the phone, except for serious emergencies. Unplug appliances that are not necessary.

Stay calm, it may take several hours for the storm to pass and do not call 911 unless it is an emergency

Make sure all family and friends know that you evacuated and where you evacuated too.

Continue to monitor television, Horry County EMD facebook/twitter and this website for updated re-entry information.

If you have children, talk to them about the safety of evacuating and what they see on television.

Find more information about your evacuation zone, evacuation routes, shelters, and other emergency procedures on the Horry County Emergency Management Department web page here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.