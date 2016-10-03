Local organization celebrates breast cancer awareness month with Grand Strand events

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in South Carolina, according to McLeod Health. But, this month is the designated month to show your support for the women and men affected by the disease. One local organization is holding events throughout the month in celebration and support of those people.

Caring in Our Lifetime began 19 years ago when a friend was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sally Peeples is one of the founding members and now president of the organization. She said in the first year, Caring in Our Lifetime raised $8,000 dollars for their friend, Kathy. Now, the group serves women in Georgetown and Horry Counties.

Caring in Our Lifetime is run only by volunteers. Peeples said they are reliant on the community to do what they do best, helping with the financial side of cancer.

Medical bills add up. Peeples said the organization negotiates bills with the medical facility to reduce the burden for patients and families. She said the community has been extremely supportive and involved. As a non-profit, 95% of the profits from fundraisers go directly to patients.

This month, local businesses are partnering with Caring in Our Lifetime to support and raise money for locals battling breast cancer and to celebrate survivors. Here's the list of events:

October 1-31st: The Healers Hands and Massage and Bodywork 75 minute organic rose and vanilla massage with back and foot scrub for $65 dollars

October 1-31st: Eggs Up Grill pink t-shirts on sale Every $5 for each sold shirt will go to Caring in Our Lifetime

Tuesday, October 4th: Paint it Forward: Fight Like a Girl Breast Cancer Awareness at Wine & Design Myrtle Beach/Coventry Crossing 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, October 6th: Drink Pink at Duplin Winery ?5:30-7:30 p.m. Must purchase tickets You can find here

Saturday, October 8th: Tanger Outlets Sip and Play Designer Bag Bingo Tanger Highway 17 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, October 13th: 6th Annual Karaoke for the Cure at Island Bar

Saturday, October 15th: Bikers, Bras, Boobies and Bikers - A Night to Remember Myrtle Beach Harley 'A ride for a night of fun for a great cause'

Sunday, October 16th: Rock the Ribbon at the Boathouse, Myrtle Beach ?

Thursday, October 20th: Charming Charlie's at the Market Common will donate a portion of proceeds to Caring in Our Lifetime 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, October 23rd: Bra-Ha-Ha at the Sandy Monkey in Garden City

