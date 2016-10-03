McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit visits Pee Dee

PEE DEE, SC (WMBF) - For nine years, the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit has made a significant impact on the lives of women across northeastern South Carolina, screening more than 18,400 women and detecting a total of 76 cases of breast cancer in nine counties throughout the region, according to McLeod Health.

This month, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the unit will be throughout the Pee Dee providing mammograms and screenings to the public in a private setting. Dates, time. locations and press release information are below:

• McLeod Family Medicine Timmonsville (755 E. Smith Street, Timmonsville),

Tuesday, October 4; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Pate Medical Associates (116 Hospital Square, Bishopville),

Tuesday, October 18; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Town of Lamar at Lamar Family Care (301 West Main Street),

Wednesday, October 19; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville (355 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville)

Thursday, October 20; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology (405 Chestnut Street, Darlington)

Friday, October 21; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• McLeod Family Medicine West, Florence (3013 West Palmetto Street, Florence)

Friday, October 28; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina. Studies show that early detection increases treatment options and survival rates are better than 95 percent. The best tool in early detection is the mammogram, which can identify breast abnormalities before they can be felt.

About the Unit

For many women in the region, access to a screening mammogram is being improved by the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit, which each week travels to businesses, industries, healthcare facilities and health fairs. Typical days of service are Monday through Friday.



The unit provides a convenient, comfortable and private setting in which women can undergo a screening mammogram, a digital X-ray of the breast used to detect breast changes in women who have no signs or symptoms of breast cancer.



Women may schedule a mammogram on the mobile unit by calling McLeod Reservations and Scheduling at (843) 777-2095. Please mention that you are scheduling an appointment on the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit and the date of the visit. For more information on appointment criteria or upcoming visits open to the public, please visit www.McLeodRadiology.org.

To schedule the unit to come to your business, please call (843) 777-5657.

The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit is part of the continued commitment of McLeod Health to women from the Midlands to the Coast. The unit is the first of its kind for the northeastern region of South Carolina and was the first digital mobile mammography unit in the state. The unit is accredited by the American College of Radiologists.

The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit was purchased by the McLeod Health Foundation through funds donated by generous supporters.

