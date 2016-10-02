Prayer vigil held for four killed in apparent murder-suicide

A friend of the family who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Bucksport early Saturday morning organized a prayer vigil to be held Sunday at 6 p.m. on Martin Luther Drive in front the family’s house. (Source: WMBF News)

BUCKSPORT, SC (WMBF) – A friend of those who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Bucksport early Saturday morning organized a prayer vigil to be held Sunday at 6 p.m. on Martin Luther Drive in front the house where it happened.

Three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Bucksport early Saturday morning, according to police. A fourth person, 2-year-old Katylin Bellamy, died Sunday at 2:25 p.m. as a result of the injuries she sustained in the shooting, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

