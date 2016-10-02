Crews rescue injured worker from Georgetown Co. bridge

A worker hanging under one of the Georgetown bridges was injured Sunday morning and the rescue efforts by emergency responders has traffic backed up. (Source: Doug Eggiman)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A worker hanging under the Ocean Highway Bridge in Georgetown County was injured Sunday morning and was flown by helicopter to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Captain Nelson with the Georgetown Police Department said the worker was hit in the head by a metal pipe. Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach said he was knocked unconscious.

According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, the incident happened at 9:54 a.m. The man regained consciousness and talked to responders, which helped the rescue effort.

"You have to find a balance between making a speedy extrication and a safe extrication," said Chief Doug Eggiman. "You have to take the fact that you're over the water into consideration. A specialized rescue like this takes a lot of resources but everyone worked well together and it was a successful outcome. Hopefully he'll be okay."

Eggiman added the company the man was working for will provide an update on the man's condition at some point.

Georgetown County tweeted just after 11 a.m. traffic was backed up between Georgetown and Pawleys Island and advised drivers to avoid the area if possible. The tweet said it may be an hour or so before traffic is back to normal.

Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown County Fire EMS, Georgetown City Fire, the Georgetown Technical Rescue Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, Tow Boat USA, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Georgetown Police Department responded to the scene.

