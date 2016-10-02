Horry County moves to ‘alert’ status ahead of Hurricane Matthew - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County moves to ‘alert’ status ahead of Hurricane Matthew

Horry County officials announced Sunday morning the county moved to OPCON 4, or “alert” status, in preparation for Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County officials announced Sunday morning the county moved to OPCON 4, or “alert” status, in preparation for Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County officials announced Sunday morning the county moved to OPCON 4, or “alert” status, in preparation for Hurricane Matthew.

According to a news release, the status went into effect at 8 a.m. and means county officials have begun discussions with other coastal communities, South Carolina Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

Officials with the SC Emergency Management Division said in a news release even if Matthew remains at sea, the state’s coast could see tropical storm-force winds and flooding.

“It’s too soon to rule out any possibilities,” said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. “Hurricane Matthew has quickly strengthened into a dangerous storm and its projected path could put South Carolina in harm’s way. Fortunately, people in South Carolina have time. While we hope we never see a hurricane head our way, we all need prepare for the possible effects.”

Horry County will monitor the storm, review operational plans and keep the public informed.

Pick up a 2016 Hurricane Guide at any Walgreen’s store or download one here. You can find wind safety information here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly