Three taken to hospital after wreck involving motorcycles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the wreck is under investigation. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 48th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

