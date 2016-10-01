Three taken to hospital after wreck involving motorcycles

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Myrtle Beach Saturday night. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the wreck is under investigation. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 48th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

