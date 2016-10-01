One person killed in Latta - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person killed in Latta

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder scene in Latta shortly after noon Saturday.  (Source: Raycom Media) The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder scene in Latta shortly after noon Saturday.  (Source: Raycom Media)

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder scene in Latta shortly after noon Saturday.

Captain Cliff Arnette said one person is dead and DCSO is on scene on Oakey Point Road.

