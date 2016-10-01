Two women stabbed at apartment complex in Dillon

Two women were stabbed at an apartment complex in Dillon Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Two women were stabbed at an apartment complex in Dillon Saturday morning.

Chief David Lane with the Dillon City Police Department said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at Maplewood Apartments on Longstreet Road. Police have a suspect in the case, but are not identifying that person.

One of the victims went into surgery Saturday afternoon and the other was released from the hospital.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.