2-year-old becomes fourth to die in apparent murder-suicide in Bucksport

10-month-old Justice Burroughs being held. The other girl pictured was not one of the victims. (Source: Kristina Burroughs on Facebook)

BUCKSPORT, SC (WMBF) – Three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Bucksport early Saturday morning, according to police. A fourth person, 2-year-old Katylin Bellamy, died Sunday at 2:25 p.m. as a result of the injuries she sustained in the shooting, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Officers responding to a home on Martin Luther Drive in Bucksport shortly after midnight say they found multiple victims in the home. A woman, a man and a 10-month-old child were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police. Katylin Bellamy was taken to a hospital. Horry County Police say the entire incident is still under investigation.

The scene was described as a shooting by Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, who was notified sometime after midnight. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the man was 51-year-old Keith Davis, the woman was 40-year-old Kristina Burroughs and the 10-month-old was Kristina Burroughs' niece, Justice Burroughs.

They were all shot, Willard said, and they all lived together.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.