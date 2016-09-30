Family friend starts GoFundMe for Townville school shooting victim

TOWNVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Six-year-old Jacob Hall was one of those injured after shots rang out at Townville Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. He is now on life support and a friend of Jacob’s parents has started a GoFundMe page titled, “Help for Lil Jacob and his family.”

The fund was started by Travis Paige on behalf of Rodger Hall.

“I am starting this GoFundMe to help them due to the fact that Rodger and Renae will need to be with him as much as possible which means they will have to miss work,” said Paige.

The rest of the page description follows:

As most of yall have heard, Townville Elementary School had a shooting and one of the casualties was this sweet lil boy, Jacob. I am a friend of his parents and know the sweet lil fella. I m starting this GoFund me to help with them due to the fact that Rodger and renae will need to be with him as much as possible which means they will have to miss work. Any donation is helpful so that they can be with their baby and not have to worry about bills piling up on them. Thank you for your donation and and PLEASE pray for this sweet little boy and his parents and PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE donate whatever you have to spare (5,10,20...ANYTHING SO THEY CAN BE WITH THEIR SON!!!)!!

Paige encourages you to mail gifts to the following address:

Rodger Hall

323 Hickory Ridge Road

Townville, SC 29689

You can find other ways to help the school shooting victims here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.