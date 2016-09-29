Media invited to preview new Hard Rock Café location

The new Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach is set to open Oct. 7. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unlike the opening of a run-of-the-mill eatery, the opening of the new location of the Myrtle Beach Hard Rock Cafe is also the beginning of a new narrative.

It is one that overlaps the journey rock and roll has gone on, from its early days in the streets of New Orleans to the soul and blues of Chicago, and the role country music has played in the music industry over the years.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Celebrity Square at Broadway at the Beach is unique to Myrtle Beach, featuring country music, leather clothes and motorcycles at its heart.

“This cafe is very much telling a generational story, showing a continuum, a time line,” said Jeff Nolan, Hard Rock's music and memorabilia historian. “In fact, right over my head here, this graphic made for the cafe that starts in the ‘50s and ends in the 2010s.”

Like a rock and roll concert, the Myrtle Beach Hard Rock Cafe is composed of several parts - part museum, part restaurant, part concert venue.

The museum side of Hard Rock cannot go understated, as it has the largest collection of rock and roll memorabilia in the world It features memorabilia across the spectrum of the genre's history, from authentic guitars from some of the earliest blues players to outfits worn by pop performers like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Beyonce.

The new location will open on Friday, Oct. 7 with an opening ceremony starting at 4 p.m.

Related story:

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.