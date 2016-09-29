TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy. 90 reopens after wreck

Units with Horry County Fire Rescue closed a portion of Highway 90 after responding to a wreck Thursday. (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Units with Horry County Fire Rescue closed a portion of Highway 90 after responding to a wreck Thursday.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, it happened at 12:05 p.m. at Highway 90 and Bombing Range Road.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue at before 1:14 p.m. said SC 90 was back open.

