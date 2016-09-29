Motorcyclist involved in chase with GCSO hits log truck, dies

A man died after his motorcycle hit a log truck in Georgetown Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man died after his motorcycle hit a log truck in Georgetown Wednesday night.

Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe said Brandon Cunningham, 25, of Georgetown died in the crash.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing Cunningham’s motorcycle when it hit the log truck at the intersection of Lanes Creek Drive and Johnson Road.

Cunningham was heading east, while the log truck was heading south.

SCHP’s MAIT Team is investigating the crash.

