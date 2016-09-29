Second arrest made in June shooting death of Dillon man

A second person has been arrested in a murder that took place in Dillon June 3. (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A second person has been arrested in a murder that took place in Dillon June 3.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said William Caine Clark, 19, was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia and charged with murder in the killing of Alfred Lamont White, 33, of Dillon.

Taquawn Manning was arrested in June and charged with murder after the shooting on North 11th Avenue.

At around 1 a.m., police got a call of a gunshot fired and saw a man running on Main Street. He flagged officers down and said he had been shot. He fell to the ground and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from one gunshot wound.

