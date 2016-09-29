Georgetown authorities seek suspects in theft of pressure washer, car battery

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking your help finding the people responsible for stealing a car battery and a custom pressure washing trailer. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking your help finding the people responsible for stealing a car battery and a custom pressure washing trailer.

According to a news release, deputies responded to 22176 North Fraser Street in the Yauhannah section of Georgetown County.

The victim in the case said a car battery and a custom pressure washing trailer were missing from the property. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their vehicle.

Use Text-A-Tip, by sending the word “GCSOTIP” to 274637 with any information on the case.

