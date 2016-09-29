Lumberton police seek suspect in string of store break-ins

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for a string of break-ins that happened after several stores had closed.

According to a news release, an unidentified man broke into the Save More at 4611 Fayetteville Road Sept. 19 at 3:14 a.m. The suspect broke the glass on the front door and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Sept. 22, an unidentified man broke into the Sundo Kwik Shop at 1404 Carthage Road in a similar manner, breaking out the glass on the front door. He stole an undisclosed number of carton cigarettes.

A man broke into the Speedway store at 1703 West Fifth Street Sept. 28 at 3:39 a.m. by breaking the glass on the front door and stealing an undisclosed amount of carton cigarettes.

LPD believes the incidents are related but have the possibility of there being more than one suspect.

Call Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845 with any information about the break-ins or information regarding anyone selling cartons of cigarettes.

