19-year-old charged in connection with Lumberton shooting

One person was arrested and charged after a shooting in Lumberton Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – One person was arrested and charged after a shooting in Lumberton Thursday morning.

According to a Lumberton Police Department news release, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Coleman and Dresden Avenues just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Austin McDonald, 21, had been shot in the lower leg. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LPD arrested Brandon Lee Locklear, 19, of Lumberton and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in city limits. He was also charged with shooting into an occupied property and discharging a firearm in city limits in a separate incident that happened Sept. 23.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under $55,000 bond.

Contact Detective Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845 with any information of these incidents.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.