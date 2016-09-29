TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes lane closures on Hwy. 17 in NMB - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes lane closures on Hwy. 17 in NMB

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety reported an accident that caused lanes closures on Highway 17 Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News) The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety reported an accident that caused lanes closures on Highway 17 Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety reported an accident that caused lanes closures on Highway 17 Thursday morning.

According to a news release, all three lanes of southbound traffic on Highway 17 at Ninth Avenue South were closed around 5:30 a.m. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly