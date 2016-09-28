New Broadway at the Beach in the making

Work continues on the new Hard Rock Cafe location at Broadway at the Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new Celebrity Square is taking shape at Broadway at the Beach to give residents and visitors a new, livelier experience.

An employee at Hard Rock Café said the question everyone is asking is, 'When are you moving?' It is a question they don't have an answer to yet, except it will happen any day now.

Construction on the warehouse façade continues along with work on the new Hard Rock Café in Celebrity Circle.

That Hard Rock Cafe employee said workers have begun moving things into the new restaurant, which is able to seat more than 500 people. However, the opening is tentative due to last-minute work.

Architects at Charleston's LS3P Associates are responsible for the new warehouse facade designs at Broadway at the Beach and the design of the Dave and Buster's, which will go in the area where the Hard Rock Pyramid currently stands.

Lead project designer Brian Wurst said the plan is to demolish the current building as soon as Hard Rock is out. That will make room for Dave & Busters, which is set to open next spring.

Wurst said other entertainment to look forward to is a 4D theatre by Joe's Crab Shack. He added plans are still confidential as to what is going there.

However, Wahlburger's is already hiring and opening soon. A hiring event was recently held at the Hampton Inn by Broadway at the Beach.

While new businesses mean more competition, workers at longtime Broadway restaurant Liberty Brewery and Grill said they can't wait for the exciting changes.

