Coroner identifies victim in deadly Dillon Co. crash

HAMER, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed in a traffic accident that took place early Sunday morning in Hamer.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 41-year-old Christopher Dixon of Dillon died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. It happened around 1 a.m. on Oakland Road.

WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

