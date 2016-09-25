TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open after wreck in NMB

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety reported a traffic accident that caused three southbound lanes of Highway 17 to close Sunday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to news release, the wreck occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 17 and 48th Avenue South. NMBDPS asked that drivers avoid the area if possible. Lanes reopened and normal traffic resumed around 4:15 p.m.

