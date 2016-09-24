Subject of Florence manhunt caught, charged

The subject of a manhunt that spanned several counties was apprehended early Saturday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The subject of a manhunt that spanned several counties was apprehended early Saturday afternoon.

Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said Nickolas Carter, 19, of Florence was caught in a swamp at the end of Marion Avenue near Second Loop Road just after 1 p.m.

Carter was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and charged with third-degree burglary, possessing a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to animals or personal property, two counts of simple larceny and two counts of failure to stop for a blue light.

Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies began searching in Florence after Carter was involved in a crash in a stolen car Saturday morning.

Authorities alerted people by telephone to stay in their homes during the manhunt.

The robocall stated:

Lieutenant Brandt with the Florence Police Department is asking citizens to stay inside until further notice. A manhunt is underway in the area of 910 Santee Drive and the woods behind that address. They are looking for subject Nicholas Carter, 19-year-old male last seen wearing dark long-sleeve shirt. If contact is made, use extreme caution and notify law enforcement at 911 immediately.

Last week, Carter was spotted in Marlboro County, but was not apprehended. He was wanted on a variety of burglary, larceny and weapons charges, as well as failure to stop for a blue light from Florence County, MCSO stated.

Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department added it was a joint effort between FPD, FCSO, SLED, MCSO and SCHP.

RELATED STORIES: Manhunt continues for burglary suspect around Marlboro Co.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.