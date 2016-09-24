Horry Co. Fire Rescue battles house fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue units responded to a structure fire near Galivants Ferry Friday night.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. When WMBF News arrived on scene at 13057 South Pee Dee Drive, where it intersects with Dog Bluff Road, flames were showing from the roof of a house.

Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem was on the scene along with the fire investigator. Several bystanders were standing in the area watching fire crews work in the heat.

Emergency crews used a saw and several other devices to break open the roof in order to fight the flames inside.

