13th Irish Italian Festival set for Saturday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 13th Annual Irish Italian Festival, boasting an array of cultural celebrations, will take place Saturday in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release, the festival begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Crews will shut down Main Street from Hillside Drive and Cedar Street. Officials ask you use an alternate route if possible.

There will be food vendors, two stages for entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and a variety of children's activities. Vendors will compete for best entrée, best decorated and best dessert.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Irish Stage – 421 Main Street (in front of Flynn’s Irish Tavern)

10:00 a.m. – The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts

10:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

10:45 a.m. – Band on the Rum

11:30 a.m. – Port City Pipes and Drums

11:50 p.m. – Band on the Rum

1:00 p.m. – Off Kilter

2:45 p.m. – Off Kilter

Italian Stage – 400 Main Street (in front of Hope Taylor & Co.)

10:00 a.m. - Dale Mosher

10:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

10:45 a.m. - Dale Mosher

11:30 a.m. - Larry Tanelli

1:00 p.m. - Atwater

2:15 p.m. - Spaghetti Eating Contest, sponsored by Villa Romana

2:45 p.m. - Atwater

Handicap parking will be available in the public parking lot beside the Convenience Store and More located at 250 Main Street and at 86 Cedar Avenue.

