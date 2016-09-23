Former Florence Co. Councilman dies at 67

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Herbert Floyd Ames, 67, a former Florence County Councilman died Wednesday after an extended illness.

According to Waters-Powell Funeral Home, he was a member of the Florence County Council for eight years, served as Chairman for two years and Vice-Chairman for two years.

He was instrumental in some of the area’s biggest economic development projects, including Honda and Roche.

He served on the State Workforce Investment Board for two years by appointment from Governor Mark Sanford in 2003.

The obituary said he was an avid Gamecock fan and served on the Board of Directors for the Gamecock Club for eight years.

FOX Sports published an article Thursday commemorating his involvement in NASCAR. It said he was a constant presence at races, was friends with the late NASCAR Communications Director, did work on behalf of the sport and was one of the most gregarious people in the sport.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Florence with visitation immediately following at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Avenue, Florence, SC 29501, or Evergreen Baptist Church, 6316 Pamplico Highway, Effingham, SC 29541.

