Lease agreements may be why Piggly Wiggly is leaving Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Piggly Wiggly in Market Common told its employees on Thursday they will be closing before the end of the month of October.

Michael Byrd, a manager at Piggly Wiggly, said the location and business has been great.

“We like it here, it isn’t because of competition,” he said. “The owners couldn’t agree on terms of a lease renewal.”

The lease for Piggly Wiggly ends Oct. 31, just two days after the store is scheduled to close, Byrd said. There also isn't another store scheduled to replace it in November, Byrd said.

“The lease for Piggly Wiggly is not up for renewal,” Heather Gray, the General Manager of Market Common, said.

Several workers are dismayed over the closing of the store.

“It’s sad, very sad. Us single mothers don’t know what we’re going to do,” said one worker as she walked into the store.

Piggly Wiggly will be closing its doors just a few weeks before the holiday season starts, leaving many employees without a job.

Many customers are also distraught by the store’s closing. For many, Piggly Wiggly is the only place to get some groceries.

“They have really good craft beer here and other items you can’t pick up anywhere else. It’s too bad to see it go,” said Ashley Oxendine, a Piggly Wiggly customer.

Other customers have come to value the service, and will be sad to see it go.

"Very, very bad. Very bad. If you want something that they don’t have they’ll order it for you. They get it for you,” said Patricia Korns, another customer. “I just live down the road, it’s handy, they’re pleasant people. They have good food. They have good produce, good meat. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

The store will have a liquidation sale next week starting Oct. 3, according to Byrd. The store is scheduled to close Oct. 29.

