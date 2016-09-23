Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police charged a man in connection with stabbing stabbing a woman Thursday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a domestic dispute on Ivy Lea Drive in Conway at 10:55 a.m., where they found a woman had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested Ashish Patel, 40, of Conway and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

