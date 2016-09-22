Police respond to shots fired call on Castle Drive - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Police respond to shots fired call on Castle Drive

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call in Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media) Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call in Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call in Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

The call came in just after 9 p.m. Officers on scene said they were checking things out after being dispatched to the 200 block of Castle Drive.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly