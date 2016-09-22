Howe Springs FD offers reward after yard damaged by tire tracks

The Howe Springs Fire Department is offering a reward for information about who may have driven across their formerly pristine yard. (Source: Howe Springs Fire Department on Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Howe Springs Fire Department is offering a reward for information about who may have driven across their formerly pristine yard.

Chief Billy Dillon said in a Facebook post it happened in the early morning hours Thursday. He asks that you contact him at 843-992-5644 if you know how it happened.

“My guys work hard and volunteer their time to keep up what the tax payer has paid for,” said Dillon.

Chief Rick Collins said he’s checking to see if their cameras picked up anything.

