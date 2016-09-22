Man wanted for stealing car in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted for stealing car in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police in North Myrtle Beach are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a car on Sept. 20.

According to a news release, the man stole a white 2014 RAV4 with the South Carolina license plate EDX 671 from 1625 South Ocean Boulevard. The car was last seen in Myrtle Beach.

