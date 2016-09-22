Habitat for Humanity Horry County celebrates 25 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity is having a 25th anniversary celebration Thursday, Sept. 22 to honor those who volunteer as well as the families helped along the way. The acceptance process into the program isn't easy. Families are working hard to help themselves earn a home.

Right now, seventeen families are working through the process they started attending weekly classes in February to learn the in's and out's of home ownership and how to live a healthy lifestyle. The Blue family of five is one of those families. They currently live in a trailer in Horry County...but they should be in to their new home next year after they were selected out of hundreds of applicants.

