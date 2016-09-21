Motorcyclist involved in crash at Seaboard St. and Highway 501

One person was loaded onto an ambulance following a crash involving a motorcycle. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was loaded onto an ambulance following a crash involving a motorcycle.

The wreck happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News has reached out to officials for more information.

