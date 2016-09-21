Motorcyclist involved in crash at Seaboard St. and Highway 501 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Motorcyclist involved in crash at Seaboard St. and Highway 501

One person was loaded onto an ambulance following a crash involving a motorcycle. (Source: WMBF News) One person was loaded onto an ambulance following a crash involving a motorcycle. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was loaded onto an ambulance following a crash involving a motorcycle.

The wreck happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News has reached out to officials for more information.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly