Toby Keith concert in Florence postponed

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Civic Center announced Wednesday evening Thursday’s Toby Keith concert was postponed until March 9 due to concerns over gas prices and shortages.

According to the Florence Civic Center’s Facebook page, the civic center decided collectively with tour managers to postpone the performance.

“This is a major show for the region which attracts fans within a one to two hour drive and beyond. We understand the growing concerns for Toby’s fans and our own fans as we’ve been receiving distress messages over the past couple days,” said Florence Civic Center General Manager Kendall Wall. “It would be unfair for these fans and unrealistic for them to travel given the current dismal situation with gas prices and availability.”

All tickets issued will remain valid for the new date set for March 9. The civic center asks that you keep your tickets in a safe and dry place until March. Refunds for those who cannot attend in March will be available at the original point of sale and for a limited time.

