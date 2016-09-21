Man arrested for making bomb threat against Conway Walmart - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested for making bomb threat against Conway Walmart

Robert Lloyd Jones (Source: WMBF News) Robert Lloyd Jones (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police in Conway arrested a man at Walmart for making a bomb threat against the store.

According to jail records, Robert Lloyd Jones of Conway was charged with making a bomb threat or conveying false information about about a bomb threat.

Lieutenant Selena Small said no device was found in connection with the threat.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly