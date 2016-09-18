Gas prices rise as stations run dry over weekend

Residents in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee took to social media Sunday to report higher-than-normal gas prices and even a few outages. (Source: WMBF News on Facebook)

Plastic Bags cover the pumps to Murphy USA gas in Florence. Murphy USA ran out of gasoline Saturday due to a pipeline leak in the Colonial pipeline in Alabama on Sept. 9. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Gas prices have been slowly climbing all weekend after a leak in the Colonial Pipeline leaked about 8,000 barrels of gasoline Friday, Sept. 9. The effect it’s had on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are higher gas prices, and some gas stations, like Murphy USA in Florence, have run out of gas completely.

Many drivers had to pull away from the gas pumps frustrated after discovering plastic bags over the fuel hoses - signifying that the station was out of gasoline.

Murphy USA ran out of gas Saturday, and according to a clerk on duty at the station, they do not expect to refuel until Tuesday or Wednesday.

A clerk at the BP Raider Station in Pamplico said diesel was available Sunday, but she expected to be out of regular until around midnight.

Facebook users reported the Kroger in Garden City, the Sam's Club in Myrtle Beach and the BP on Sixth Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach were out of fuel, as well. Others reported price hikes.

"Gas went up 22 cents in a few days in Conway," said Craig Bibbits Roberts.

Sue Ridnicki said, "Jumped from $1.78 to $1.99 with many stations sold out."

Since the leak in the Colonial Pipeline was discovered, more than 200,000 pounds of water and gasoline have been recovered in the clean-up effort. Officials from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia have all declared states of emergency because of the spill. The pipeline runs from Texas to New York through Alabama and the Southeastern United States.

Gas stations throughout the Southeast have had to raise gas prices because of the increased demand for gas. The cause of the leak in the Colonial pipeline is still unknown. Federal Authorities are investigating that right now. They hope to have it fixed by the end of the week.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.