Three South Carolinians, including 8-year-old, among those killed in NC bus crash

Three of the four people killed in Saturday’s charter bus crash near Hamlet, NC were from South Carolina. (Photo sent to WECT by Joe Bernardini)

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – Three of the four people killed in Saturday’s charter bus crash near Hamlet, NC were from South Carolina. NC Highway Patrol identified the victims Sunday morning in a news release.

Eight-year-old Darice Hicks and 21-year-old Devonte Gibson were both from Rock Hill. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Andre Kirkpatrick, was from Chester. 19-year-old Tito Agosinho Hamilton was from Pahokee, Florida.

Our sister station, WBTV in Charlotte, confirmed Darice Hicks was a third grader at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School in Rock Hill.

Troopers said the Ramah Juco Academy football team from Rock Hill, SC was on board the bus. They were on their way to a game against University of God's Chosen in Raeford, NC.

The bus struck an overpass bridge and crashed into a median near mile marker 316 in Richmond County. US-74 was closed for hours as the crash was under investigation.

Sunday's news release stated the bus hit the median guardrail and sideswiped a concrete bridge column after the front left tire blew.

