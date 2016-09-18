Six people hurt in wreck in Carolina Forest

Six people were taken to the hospital after a wreck with entrapment in Carolina Forest Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) – Six people were taken to the hospital after a wreck with entrapment in Carolina Forest Sunday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, it happened at 8:26 a.m. at the intersection of Carolina Commercial Drive and Postal Way.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials said four people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and two were taken to Conway Medical Center with serious injuries. Crews blocked off the intersection.

