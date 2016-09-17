Deputies search for car thief in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A multi-agency manhunt is underway in Marlboro County for a man wanted for stealing a car in Florence.

According to Chief Deputy Charles Lemon with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Carter, 19, of Florence is wanted in Florence County for Grand Larceny and other warrants. He was spotted in Marlboro County Saturday. Lemon said he found the car after being given its description and an area in which to look.

Lieutenant Jamie Seales said law enforcement tried to apprehend Carter all afternoon and into the night. It is possible he got a ride out of the area, he said. Carter could face additional charges in Marlboro and other counties.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office employed a helicopter and bloodhounds in the search. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office's tracking team and the SC Department of Natural Resources are also assisting.

Lemon said Carter could be dangerous. He stands 5'3" and weighs 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.

Call 911 with any information.

