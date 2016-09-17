Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Dillon Co.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Riverdale. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Riverdale.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette, the sheriff’s office is still gathering details, but one man was taken to the hospital after he was shot.

Arnette did not release the name of the victim.

