Shriners Parade closes portion of Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Atlantic Shrine Association held its annual parade Saturday.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, the parade started at 1 p.m. Officers shut down 12th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South and access to hotels on the ocean side of the boulevard is limited.

The staging area was Sixth Avenue South to 12th Avenue South, from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway. MBPD asked that that drivers avoid that area due to congestion.

